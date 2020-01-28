City of Niagara Falls putting out help wanted sign

The city of Niagara Falls will be offering up to two dozen teens the chance to get their lifeguard certification for free.

Starting in March, any city resident between the ages of 15 and 18, who are qualified can receive the free training through the Boys and Girls Club of Niagara.

The city hopes the offer will help them combat a chronic shortage of lifeguards at municipal pools.

Meantime, the city will also be hosting its first ever job fair this Saturday, February 1st at the McBain Community Centre from 9 am to 1 pm.

Officials are looking to hire Casual Bus Operators, Clerical Support, Labourers/Truck Drivers and School Crossing Guards.

For details click here: https://niagarafalls.ca/city-hall/human-resources/job-fair.aspx