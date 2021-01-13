City of Port Colborne accepting community grant applications
Community organizations in Port Colborne can start submitting applications for the city's grant program.
This year the grant has been expanded by 20 percent to help more organizations.
Non-profit organizations, charitable organizations, or service clubs can apply for a share of more than $35,000.
Mayor Bill Steele says, "I know COVID-19 has impacted many organizations and my hope is that this community grant will help alleviate financial stresses or help with the continuation of various programming during the pandemic."
The first-round applications are due by Monday, February 1st, 2021.
The second-round of grants is coming at the end of June.
