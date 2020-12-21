City of St. Catharines adjusting operations to accommodate province shutdown

The city's approach is to limit contact where possible while offering ways to keep the community connected via virtual programs.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says the lockdown by the province is a "necessary measure to protect" the community as COVID-19 cases have reached a crisis level in the second wave of the pandemic.

Among the measures, access to services at city hall will continue to be available by appointment only.

Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays only from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with enhanced safety measures.

Arenas and community centres will be closed.

A complete list of closures and program disruptions can be found by clicking here.