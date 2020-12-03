City of St. Catharines considering more active role in development

The city of St. Catharines is considering taking a more active role in development in the city.

City council has asked for a staff report on forming a Municipal Land Development Corporation.

Councillor Greg Miller explains the corporation would buy up land to develop community needs.

"It's basically a wholly owned, but separate subsidy of the city that would act sometimes as a developer and look at purchasing land, doing public consultation about what the community might want to happen on that land, and then contracting out a lot of that work, working with builders and with real estate agents."

He says Calgary has done something similar where a Land Development Corporation used former hospital grounds to develop public housing, seniors housing, a park, commercial space, and private apartments.

Miller says the idea, championed by fellow councillor Karrie Porter, could be a game changer.

"For years we've sort of relied on the private sector and tried to provide incentives, and we still do that of course, but the way the private market's going right now just leans so much to luxury developments because the real estate market's there. And unfortunately the impact of that has squeezed lots and lots and lots of people out of being able to afford to live in St. Catharines."

