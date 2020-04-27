City of St. Catharines looking at $2.4M shortfall due to COVID
St. Catharines is starting to see just how hard the city has been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this point the city is facing a $2.4M shortfall due to fallen revenue over the course of the year.
Budget Chair Mat Siscoe tells CKTB he is confident that city officials will be able to bridge the gap.
He says the city is losing revenue usually created by facilities which are closed due to the pandemic, whether it be renting out a hall, ice time, or swimming pool fees.
He is optimistic the city can bridge the gap by not hiring summer students, not having to upkeep sports fields to the conditions teams are used to.
Siscoe says one of the stipulations municipalities must obey with is not running a deficit, but if they can't reopen facilities, they need some relief from the upper levels of government.
He says the next two years will be tough to keep financially on track, but he has hope that by keeping a zero property tax increase for that period of time will help get the city back on solid footing.
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole
-
COVID-19 | Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim Denis every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. 'New, creative ways' of running jury trials required due to COVID-19. Superior Court orders Niagara police officer’s criminal charges reinstated. Drunk driver Marco Muzzo has second chance at parole today.