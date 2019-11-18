City of St. Catharines looking for input on Airbnb type rentals
The City of St. Catharines wants the community to have its say on short-term rental accommodations, like Airbnb.
Residents are invited to take an online survey to give feedback on the use of residential properties for short-term rentals.
The city has also started pop-up engagement events to solicit input.
Right now bed and breakfast's are the only short-term rentals allowed in residential zones in the city.
