City of St. Catharines looking for input on Airbnb type rentals

The City of St. Catharines wants the community to have its say on short-term rental accommodations, like Airbnb.

 Residents are invited to take an online survey to give feedback on the use of residential properties for short-term rentals.

The city has also started pop-up engagement events to solicit input.

Right now bed and breakfast's are the only short-term rentals allowed in residential zones in the city.

