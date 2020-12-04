City of St. Catharines working to ensure only Niagara residents access recreation facilities

The City of St. Catharines is takings steps to ensure only Niagara residents are using the city's recreation facilities in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement Director of Community, Recreation, and Culture Services Phil Cristi says the city is working to make sure arenas, indoor pools, and community centres are only being used by local residents.

He adds, 'in practice these facilities are currently being opened solely to Niagara residents.'

Cristi says many of the facilities, most notably the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, offer priority booking to city residents.

Combined with the limited access due to COVID-19 safety protocols, most facilities are already at capacity serving just Niagara residents.