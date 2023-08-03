City of Thorold celebrates opening of new playground at Merritt Meadows Park

The City of Thorold is celebrating the grand-opening of the new playground at Merritt Meadows Park.

Located on the corner of Merritt Road and Eastman Gateway, the new playground features a large and colourful play structure with multiple slides and a climbing wall, a smaller play structure with a slide for younger children, and a swing set.

“We’re thrilled to share that the playground at Merritt Meadows Park is officially now open,” says Mayor Terry Ugulini. “I want to extend my gratitude to City staff for their hard work and dedication over the past year, ensuring that the playground was ready for local children to enjoy this summer!”

“This new park is surrounded by a beautiful walking path and green space, and is an ideal spot for families in our Thorold South community to enjoy some outdoor family recreation time," says Manoj Dilwaria, chief administrative officer.

The City began construction on the park last October and is pleased to officially open it to the public.