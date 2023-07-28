City of Thorold mourning the loss of former Mayor Ted Luciani

The City of Thorold is mourning the loss of former Mayor Ted Luciani.

Mr. Luciani’s unwavering dedication to the City of Thorold was evident during his 18-year tenure.

After beginning his public service as a City Councillor in 2000, he diligently served three terms before being elected as Mayor for two consecutive terms, from 2010 to 2018.

Mr. Luciani was also an active member of the City’s Committee of Adjustment for the current Council term.

“On behalf of City Council, staff and residents of the City of Thorold, our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to Ted Luciani’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Mayor Terry Ugulini. “Ted was a man of integrity who was thoughtful, respectful and always well prepared when dealing with City and Regional issues. He cared deeply about our City, led by example and will be sincerely missed.”

The City will be observing a moment of silence in memory of Mr. Luciani at the upcoming Council meeting on August 1st.

Flags at City Hall and other City facilities have been lowered to half-mast until the funeral.

Information regarding funeral arrangements will be shared as it becomes available.