City of Thorold the latest to ban Tik Tok

Starting Friday March 13, the City of Thorold has banned the use of TikTok on its internet network at all local facilities.

Residents who are visiting Thorold facilities, including Allanburg Community Centre, Battle of Beaverdams Park, City Hall, Darlene Ryan Port Robinson Community Centre, Lakeview Cemetery, Lock 7 Viewing Centre, Thorold Community Arenas and Thorold Public Library will not be able to access TikTok on their devices while connected to the city’s internet.

Chief administrative officer Manoj Dilwaria says the safety of city staff and the community is its number one priority.

Residents will also be unable to access the app when using library computers or borrowing laptops and/or Wi-Fi hotspots from the Thorold Public Library.

The City of Thorold is still active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.