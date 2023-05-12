City of Toronto declares homelessness an emergency, urges funding from province, feds

Councillors in Toronto have voted to declare homelessness an emergency in the city and are urging higher levels of government to help them respond to the situation.

The city notes that the declaration, which is similar to ones made by Niagara, does not trigger any immediate additional funds or resources from other levels of government.

The move comes as Toronto's shelter system has come under significant pressure.

City councillors have also voted to lower the threshold for when warming centres will be opened for those seeking shelter.

This past winter, warming centres opened when temperatures dipped to -15 C, or -20 C in Toronto that would change to -5 C next winter or when freezing rain, snow or storm warnings are issued.

But the city says it won't be able to operate warming centres from Jan. 1, 2024 onwards without additional funding, and council has approved a recommendation to request $5 million from the federal and provincial governments.