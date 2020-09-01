City of Toronto out with plan should we get a second wave of COVID-19
With the newest poll conducted for our brother station NEWSTALK 1010 showing the majority of parents are preparing for a second wave of COVID-19, the city of Toronto is one of the first Ontario municipalities to come out of the gate with a plan for the winter.
During a media conference yesterday, city and public health officials say while they don't know what the second wave will look like, they aren't ruling out another lockdown, including the cancellation of non essential services.
The city says it is prepared to reopen emergency child care centres for essential workers, provide additional space for the homeless and also set up voluntary isolation centres for people unable to self isolate at home.
Toronto officials also say they have already hired additional staff to conduct contact tracing.
