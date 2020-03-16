City of Welland announces list of closures due to COVID
Welland has announced city-run facility closures.
The following facilities and services will be closed until April 5, 2020:
•The Jack Ballantyne Memorial Youth Arena & Main Arena
•The Welland Community Wellness Complex
•The Welland Public Library (all three branches)
•The Welland Museum
•The Welland International Flatwater Centre
•Welland Market Square (including Welland Farmers’ Markets)
•Youngs Sportsplex
•Youth Innovations
•Chippawa Park Community Center
•Hooker St Community Center
•Cooks Mills Hall
•Carrie Lynn Pinard Centre
•Sports Complex on Quaker Road
To stay updated on closed city facilities, cancelled programs, services, and special events, visit https://www.welland.ca/hottopics/COVID-19.asp.
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health