City of Welland announces list of closures due to COVID

Welland has announced city-run facility closures.

The following facilities and services will be closed until April 5, 2020:

•The Jack Ballantyne Memorial Youth Arena & Main Arena

•The Welland Community Wellness Complex

•The Welland Public Library (all three branches)

•The Welland Museum

•The Welland International Flatwater Centre

•Welland Market Square (including Welland Farmers’ Markets)

•Youngs Sportsplex

•Youth Innovations

•Chippawa Park Community Center

•Hooker St Community Center

•Cooks Mills Hall

•Carrie Lynn Pinard Centre

•Sports Complex on Quaker Road



To stay updated on closed city facilities, cancelled programs, services, and special events, visit https://www.welland.ca/hottopics/COVID-19.asp.