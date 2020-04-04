City of Welland issues more layoff notices

The City of Welland has issued some more temporary layoff notices.

The City had previous laid off some transit drivers, casual workers in its public works department and and 23 part-time staff.

This latest notice, issued this past week, is for 15 full time CUPE staff bringing the total to 101.

"I hate having to lay anybody off, it's really disruptive to families so we are hoping it this is temporary, we're hoping it's over as quickly as possible but sometimes you just have to make those tough business decisions and it breaks my heart to have to do that" said Mayor Frank Campion.

Welland announced earlier this week it is extending the closure of all public facilities until June 30th.

The City is hoping that normal business operations will resume July 6th, 2020.