City of Welland making more changes to slow spread of COVID-19

Officials in Welland are making more changes to try and protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

The Transit Terminal on East Main Street be closed at 9:30 p.m. tonight, all recreational programming scheduled to start on April 6th has been cancelled until further notice, and all washroom facilities at Merritt Island have been closed.

Residents are also reminded all playgrounds and skate parks are closed.

Drivers who want to make parking ticket payments are encouraged to use online services to do so.

Cheques can be mailed to the office at 60 East Main Street or they can be placed in the Civic Square drop box located at the first set of doors of the Civic Square