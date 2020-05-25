City of Welland opens boat launches, trails, and skate/dog parks

The City of Welland is re-opening some public spaces, including trails, dog and skate parks.

Residents who keep a physical distance of two metres are allowed to use the Welland BMX and Skate Park, all parks, River Road Boat Launch , Canal Lands Trails, Lincoln St. Docks, and the Dog Park.

Playground equipment, pools, splash-pads, sports fields, & washrooms will remain closed.

City of Welland By-law Enforcement will continue to enforce gatherings larger than five people in public areas.