City of Welland to conduct smoke testing

The City of Welland will conduct smoke testing over the next few weeks to find potential points where stormwater enters sanitary sewers leading to a higher risk of basement flooding.

The test consists of blowing a harmless coloured vapour into sanitary and storm utility holes and observing where smoke exits.

The city says the smoke used in the testing is non-toxic, not harmful to health and has no known effects on plants and animals.

The smoke is odourless and dissipated in a few minutes.

The city says the smoke should not enter your home from the sanitary sewer lines if your sink and drain traps contain water.

The testing will take place Monday to Friday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.