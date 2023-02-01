City of Welland wants to help correct misinformation

The City of Welland says they want to help correct misinformation.

It is part of a new campaign called Fact vs. Fiction.

Officials say candidates in last year's election spoke about correcting information residents thought to be true.

Marc MacDonald, corporate communications manager, says, "Our goal is for the page to present the facts about a project or program. We don't want to create an argument; we want to ensure that when the community receives information, it's correct. From there, they can make their decisions and judgements, whatever they may be."

The page will have features such as a Q&A section, quick polls, idea sharing, and an assembly of past questions or misconceptions the City has been made aware of, residents will help shape the discussion.



You can visit the Fact versus Fiction page at www.engagewelland.ca/fact-vs-fiction.