City of Windsor fighting to extend court injunction to keep Ambassador Bridge clear
The City of Windsor is in court arguing to extend an injunction granted last week that prohibits blocking a busy international bridge.
Protesters and vehicles had blocked the Windsor, Ont., side of the Ambassador Bridge and shut down Canada-bound traffic from Detroit for a week.
Last Friday, Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz ordered an injunction that made it illegal to block or impede access to the bridge for 10 days.
Police cleared the blockade on Sunday and the bridge reopened fully around midnight.
The city argues there is a threat by protesters to reoccupy the bridge.
A lawyer for the group Citizens of Freedoms argues the continuation of the injunction has questionable utility given traffic is flowing to and from the bridge.
