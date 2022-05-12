City-operated golf course set to open in St. Catharines tomorrow morning for the season

A city-run golf course is set to open in St. Catharines tomorrow.

The Garden City Golf Course will open for the season at 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the recent mild weather has made for excellent opening conditions.

During the week, golfers can enjoy nine holes for $12 and rounds of 18 for $22.95.

On weekends, players can get nine in for just $15.55 and a round of 18 for $24.05.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people back for a few much-needed rounds this spring,” says Rob Vasko, golf course supervisor. “The greens are looking healthy and vibrant – ready for another fantastic year.”

Until the new booking platform opens up next week, you can book your tee time by calling the club house at 905.688.5601 ext. 1677.

The 18-hole executive course located at 37 Lincoln Ave, and is a 60-par course owned and operated by the City of St. Catharines.