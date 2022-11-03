City reminding motorists to drive carefully as Daylight Saving Time brings darker evening commutes
HAMILTON, ON – The end of Daylight Saving Time means fewer daylight hours and reduced visibility for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. On average in Hamilton, pedestrian collisions increase by more than 60 per cent during the evening commute hours between November and March in comparison to months between April and October. In advance of the return to standard time this weekend, the City is launching a public education campaign for the month of November to remind road users to take precaution during their evening commute.
Road Safety Tips
Motorists
- Reduced visibility affects reaction time and depth perception. When approaching a crosswalk or intersection, pay close attention for pedestrians and cyclists before making a turn.
- Obey the speed limit and as the winter season approaches, adjust your speed according to weather conditions.
- Give yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going and plan your route in advance.
Pedestrians
- Remember that motorists will have difficulty seeing you. Before crossing the street, make eye contact with drivers to ensure they are aware of your intention to cross.
With support from Hamilton Police Service, the City of Hamilton continues to remain focused on improving roadway safety through its Vision Zero Action Plan through recognizing that traffic related deaths and serious injuries are preventable. While motorists, pedestrians and cyclists will sometimes make mistakes, through the Vision Zero approach, the City recognizes that policies, roadway designs, speed enforcement strategies and educational initiatives are crucial contributors to reducing the chance of collision and preventing severe injury or fatality as a result of a collision
Quick Facts
- In 2019, 21 pedestrian collisions occurred during the daylight saving months, compared to 18 in the non-daylight saving months.
- In 2020, 24 pedestrian collisions occurred during the daylight saving months, compared to 11 in the non-daylight saving months.
- In 2021, 25 pedestrian collisions occurred during the daylight saving months, compared to 10 in the non-daylight saving months.
The City’s Annual Collision Reports demonstrate an increase in pedestrian related collisions following the end of Daylight Saving Time. In partnership with Hamilton Police Service, this new education campaign reminds motorists of the risks associated with not paying close attention to other road users, especially as darker commutes approach, which impacts visibility, reaction time and more. Slowing down and approaching all intersections and crosswalks with caution will significantly reduce the chance of an avoidable collision.Mike Field, Acting Director of Transportation Operations and Maintenance
Hamilton Police Service continue to focus on curbing driver behaviour, such as speeding, impairment, aggressive driving, enforcing vehicle safety and more. With fewer daylight hours, it’s crucial that drivers ensure their vehicle’s headlights and signals are functioning properly. More importantly, you should slow down and approach all crosswalks and intersections with caution. Everyone has a responsibility to keep our roads safe for all road users.Deputy Paul Hamilton
