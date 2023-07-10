City seeking feedback on cul-de-sac naturalization

The City of St. Catharines wants to hear from you about a more 'natural' look for neighbourhood cul-de-sacs.

The project would return the grassy areas in smaller cul-de-sacs to a more natural condition with vegetation like meadow lawn or native trees, shrubs, grasses and indigenous flowers.

It could mean higher maintenance for residents

City staff currently maintain all 17 St. Catharines cul-de-sacs that are larger than 400 square metres. The remaining 277 cul-de-sacs are under 400 square metres and are

maintained by residents.

The City says it wants to examine the impacts while considering things like traffic flow, pedestrian safety and

community dynamics.