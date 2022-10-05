City sharing leaf and yard waste reminders ahead of Compost Giveaway this weekend

With the long weekend coming up and more residents preparing their yard for the cool days ahead, the City is reminding residents of the upcoming changes to the curbside leaf and yard waste collection schedule, fall clean up tips and the upcoming Compost Giveaway:

Changes to Curbside Leaf and Yard Waste Collection Schedule

Reminding residents, the last collection day of curbside yard waste is Friday, December 9, 2022.

Regular weekly collection of curbside yard waste will resume March 6, 2023.

Residential yard waste can still be taken to a Community Recycling Centre for free throughout the year.

Curbside Christmas tree collection is not impacted and will still be collected during the first and second weeks of January.

Refer to your Recycling & Waste Calendar for yard waste and Christmas tree collection schedules.

Fall Cleanup

Yard waste is not accepted in the green bin.

When placing yard waste at the curb for collection, use a brown paper yard waste bag or an open-top rigid reusable container with handles on opposite sides.

To make it easier for collectors to see your yard waste, containers should be marked with City of Hamilton yard waste stickers placed on each side of your container.

Yard waste stickers are free. Visit www.hamilton.ca/yardwaste for a list of pick up locations.

Blue boxes, cardboard boxes and green bins are NOT acceptable yard waste containers.

If using a reusable container to dispose of yard waste, drill holes into the sides and bottom of your container to allow drainage and air circulation. Remove the lid before placing at the curb for collection.

Keep each bag, bundle or container of yard waste under 50 lbs to maintain the safety of waste collection operators.

Roll bags shut at the top with no branches sticking out. Store bags in a dry location until your collection day.

Tie branches, sticks and twigs with twine in bundles no longer than 1.2 m (4 ft) and 0.75 m (2.5 ft) in diameter. Place bundles beside your curbside waste for collection.

Branches more than 7 cm (2.5 in) in diameter are NOT collected curbside and can be taken to a Community Recycling Centre, free of charge for residents.

Pumpkins are collected as yard waste. Remove candles and decorations before placing pumpkins in your yard waste bag or container. Cut larger pumpkins into pieces.

Compost Giveaway

Crews pick up yard waste as part of the curbside yard waste collection program. After it’s picked up, it is processed and turned into nutrient-rich compost.

On Saturday, October 8 between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. (while quantities last), the City will be hosting its annual fall Compost Giveaway for residents at both Turner Park on Hamilton Mountain and Joe Sam’s Park in Waterdown.

Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and pails.

Details about the event can be found at www.hamilton.ca/compostgiveaway

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON