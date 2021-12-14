City taxes in St. Catharines going up about $50 next year, but no cuts to services

The average St. Catharines family will pay an extra $50 a year in city taxes next year.

Council approved a 2.97% increase at last night's meeting, which works out to about $48 more than what residents paid in 2021.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik tells CKTB staff tried everything to keep the tax increase as low as possible, without cutting city services.

Sendzik says residents voiced their opinions in an October meeting that they didn't want hours cut at libraries, rinks, and other city-run facilities.

He says St. Catharines is in a good place financially, pointing to Guelph and Cambridge, which have approved budget increases at over 4%.

Sendzik is calling on the Ontario government to help with some COVID funding, so the city doesn't have to keep dipping into reserves.

"We've been in a good fiscal situation because of our reserves."

The city has $300,000 left in its reserves. Before COVID there was over $1M in the account.

"That is a concern. We want to be able to have the reserves in case of an emergency in our community. We want to be able to build upon those reserves post-COVID."

St. Catharines' 2021 operating budget included a 1.86% increase over 2020.

Budget Chair Mat Siscoe was appointed to Niagara Region Council to fill a vacant seat left from the passing of Sandie Bellows.