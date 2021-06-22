City workers are clearing a homeless encampment in downtown Toronto park

City workers are clearing a homeless encampment in a downtown Toronto park this morning, more than a week after issuing trespass notices.

Protesters and police are at Trinity Bellwoods park.

The city says the encampments -- which popped up across the city after the pandemic hit - aren't safe, and it is offering residents a place at a hotel or shelter.

But many of those who live in the camps say shelters and hotels aren't a good option, partly because they severely restrict how many belongings a person can bring, and impose other rules such as curfews.