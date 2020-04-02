iHeartRadio
CKTB launches 'What's Open' directory

CKTB has launched an online directory of businesses still offering services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list includes restaurants, health care providers, and even animal services.

To find the list go to 610CKTB.com and click on the ‘What’s Open’ tab at the top of the page.

Local businesses can also add their business to our directory for free. You’ll find the application form on our website.

