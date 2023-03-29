Claremont Access Maintenance Update

Since the closure of the Claremont Access downbound lanes earlier this month, the City has been exploring short-term approaches that would allow for the re-opening of the Access including relieving pressure from the escarpment by removing some steel walls before the larger steel wall removal work could begin this year. However, as per the recommendation of the City’s consultant, the City is not pursuing a short-term approach to address only a portion of the walls and is focusing on expediting the longer-term planned work.

SOURCE: City of Hamilton