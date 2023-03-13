Clarence Street Bridge will not open tonight

The Clarence Street Bridge is set to reopen Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Port Colborne canal crossing has been closed since February 27th for repairs.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says the bridge will reopen to all traffic at 5pm Wednesday..

It is part of a $32 million investment that includes working being done to the Homer Bridge in St. Catharines as well.

The Homer bridge repairs have been delayed two weeks but are scheduled to be complete this week as well.