Classes at Mac will be online only through winter term

McMaster University is not taking any chances.

The school is one of the first to announce that it will be extending this fall's online delivery of academic programs into the winter term.

So that means all undergraduate programs will be delivered online.

In a letter posted to its website, school officials say residences will also remain closed but will continue to provide accommodation in exceptional circumstances and to support international students or others who need to quarantine.

Officials add that by making the decision about the winter 2021 term as early as possible, they hope to provide as much stability as they can in what is a dynamic and unpredictable pandemic.