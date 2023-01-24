Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home, lawyer says

Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

They were ``inadvertently boxed'' and transported to Pence's home at the end of the last administration,'' Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.

He said that ``Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence'' and that he ``understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry. ''