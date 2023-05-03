Clean up continues at the former GM site in St. Catharines

Work continues to clean up the former GM property in St. Catharines.

Stuart Randle from Peter's Contracting tells CKTB's Walter Sendzik construction on a storm pond has been completed and it's successfully collecting rain water to prevent it from entering any local waterways to avoid potential contamination.

Randle says the treatment system, which will clean collected water, should be complete by the end of June.

The Ministry or Environment said more needed to be done to stop PCBs from going into the storm water last year.

PCBs were manufactured domestically from 1929 until manufacturing was banned in 1979, and they could lead to health issues if consumed by people.

Crews are also washing and vacuuming material on the site to limit any dust coming from the property.

Officials are in the process of planning the demolition of the existing buildings on the Ontario Street site.

Randle says since the buildings are so close to the roadway they will need to work closely with city officials on a plan involving possible road closures.

According to Randle, the cost of cleaning up the property is now in the high seven figures.

The city of St. Catharines has launched a study on how residents and businesses would like to see the land developed once the clean up is complete.