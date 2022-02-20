Clean up continues in Ottawa as police clear remaining protesters
Ottawa's downtown core, especially the area in front of Parliament Hill, looks a lot different today from how it's been for the past three weeks.
All of the vehicles involved in the so called Freedom Convoy protesting COVID-19 public health measures have pulled out or been towed as police continue a more aggressive action to end the illegal occupation.
They wielded batons yesterday and deployed pepper spray, as well as mid-range impact weapons, to disperse protesters who they accused of assaulting officers with weapons.
Some protesters complained of irritated eyes from the pepper spray -- though no serious injuries were reported.
Police, meantime, are poised this morning to continue their efforts to bring a final end to the protest.