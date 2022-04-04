Cleanup will start at Welland House hotel site in St. Catharines this week

The Mayor of St. Catharines says the owners of a downtown property that was devastated by a fire will start cleaning up this week.

Walter Sendzik says the owners of the former 'Welland House Hotel' have confirmed local demolition company Starnino will begin removal of debris this week.

He says as it is a heritage site, it will take longer due to the need to sort and document some materials.

The former Welland House hotel stood as a downtown St. Catharines landmark for 165 years, but went up in flames on July 12th.

The cause of the fire that destroyed the building will likely never be known, however investigators were able to tell the blaze started on the third floor of the vacant building.