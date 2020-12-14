iHeartRadio
Cleveland Indians to change name

CKTB - NEWS - Baseball

The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.
    
The New York Times reported last night that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades.
    
It says the team could make a formal announcement later this week.
    
Cleveland's decision follows a similar move earlier this year by the NFL's Washington Football Team, which dropped its name.

