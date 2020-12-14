Cleveland Indians to change name
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.
The New York Times reported last night that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades.
It says the team could make a formal announcement later this week.
Cleveland's decision follows a similar move earlier this year by the NFL's Washington Football Team, which dropped its name.
-
Long Lineup Concerns at LifeLabs Across NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Jeff Burch – Niagara Centre MPP NDP regarding long line concerns at Niagara region LifeLabs
-
Tent Encampments/Homelessness Issue in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Caleb Ratzlaff – Member Queenston Neighbours regarding homelessness in Niagara/tent encampments
-
Niagara Region Facing Red Zone DesignationMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire – Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding Niagara facing a red zone designation