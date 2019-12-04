Climate change a major factor in rising food prices
An annual food price report points to climate change as a major factor in rising food prices, with the average Canadian family expected to pay an extra $487 for groceries next year.
The research out of the University of Guelph and Dalhousie University shows while unexpected snowstorms, droughts and other weather events have impacted crops and food prices in the past, climate change is highlighted as the cause in 2020.
The report notes the impact of changing weather patterns on our food systems through droughts, forest fires, heavy precipitation, reduced freshwater access and rising sea levels.
