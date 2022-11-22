Climate change could mean more record snow for some in Ontario

An Environment Canada meteorologist says climate change could intensify storms like the one that dumped a record amount of snow on some communities in southern Ontario this past weekend.



Parts of the Bruce Peninsula saw more than 50 centimetres of snowfall on Sunday alone, breaking a single-day record dating back to 1982.



The storm was the result of arctic air descended over the Great Lakes that picked up the warmth and moisture of the unfrozen water in what's called a lake-effect snow event.



Warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson says warmer summers and falls that result in warmer lake temperatures could produce stronger snow squalls in the coming decades.