Climate change impact being felt in Arctic

The impact of climate change is being felt across the Arctic this fall.

Significantly warmer than usual temperatures have made sea ice dangerous for travel.

People have already fallen through ice in places such as Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

Inuvik, in the Northwest Territories, had above-normal temperatures every day between September 1st and November 11th.

On the east side, Pangnirtung experienced about 80 per cent of the days as warmer than normal.

Sea ice in October was at its lowest extent since record-keeping began in 1979.