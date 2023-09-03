Climate change, trade ties top agenda as Trudeau attends summits in Asia

Canada has its eyes on Asia and its lucrative trade markets as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Asia for six days of international summits and bilateral meetings.



Part of that includes strengthening ties with Asian leaders and promoting Canada's ability to help with the region's transition to a greener economy.



The trip will include stops in Indonesia, Singapore and New Delhi, India for the G-20 summit.



Last year Canada launched a new Indo-Pacific strategy to diversify its trade in the region and counter China's dominance.



Canada also views itself as a key player in driving climate action in the region, where many of its cities still heavily rely on coal.