Climate protesters around the world are calling for an end to fossils fuels as Earth heats up

Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest today to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as Earth suffers from dramatic weather extremes.

The global strike is driven by several mostly youth-led local and global climate groups and organizations, including Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement.

It will take place in dozens of countries in hundreds of cities and continue throughout the weekend.

Climate issues will be front and centre at a rally planned for Niagara Falls tonight, as well.

50 by 30 Niagara is a group calling for a 50-percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

They are gathering on the steps of Niagara Falls city hall at 4p.m.