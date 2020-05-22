Climber on Brooklyn Bridge shuts down traffic
Police are on the scene after a man climbed to the top of the Brooklyn Bridge.
The bridge is shut down and traffic is backed up for miles.
Cops say the NYPD deployed teams to retrieve the man who scaled the bridge around noon.
Authorities tweeted "a despondent male has scaled the Brooklyn Bridge and is threatening to jump."
#HappeningNow— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 22, 2020
A despondent male has scaled the Brooklyn Bridge and is threatening to jump. #ESU is actively gearing up to rescue the male. #Aviation & #Harbor are providing aerial surveillance and waterside security pic.twitter.com/3hcKGuB4zw
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system