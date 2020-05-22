iHeartRadio
Climber on Brooklyn Bridge shuts down traffic

bridge

Police are on the scene after a man climbed to the top of the Brooklyn Bridge. 

The bridge is shut down and traffic is backed up for miles. 

Cops say the NYPD deployed teams to retrieve the man who scaled the bridge around noon. 

Authorities tweeted "a despondent male has scaled the Brooklyn Bridge and is threatening to jump."

 

 

