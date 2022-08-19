Clock is ticking for people to submit papers to run in Ontario's municipal election

Today is the last day nominations can be submitted in Ontario for candidates hoping to run in this fall's municipal elections.

The hard deadline is 2 p.m.

Nominations for school board trustee candidates have the same cutoff date and time.

Candidates who are running for positions without any opponents will be acclaimed -- or elected by default -- at 4 p.m. on Monday.

In 2018, the number of acclaimed candidates who faced no competition grew to 120 compared with 103 during the previous municipal campaign in 2014.

Voters across Ontario are set to cast ballots in municipal council and school board elections on Oct. 24.