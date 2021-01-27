Cloris Leachman has died at 94

Actress Cloris Leachman is dead at the age of 94.

Media reports say she died Tuesday night at her home in Encinitas, California of natural causes.

She got her breakthrough playing Phyllis on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and also had her own spin-off show.

The American actress and comedian had a career, which spanned over seven decades.

She has won eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 22 nominations, making her the most nominated and, along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, most awarded actress in Emmy history.

In addition, she won an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Daytime Emmy Award.