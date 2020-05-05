Close your mouth, the midges are back



This is the time of year some little tiny insects start coming out, particularly along lakeshore waterfronts.

Midges clog screens on your house and get in your mouth when you're jogging.

Biologist David Sugarman with the Ontario Science Centre says it's not your imagination there are more of them and he blames last year's wet summer.

Sugarman says they live in cycles and every three weeks or a month we'll get mating swarms that will last for about a week.

He adds they can be active until October, so we just have to learn to deal with it.

