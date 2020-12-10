Closed circuit cameras help police nab stabbing suspect in St. Catharines who tried hiding

An investment in closed circuit cameras in Niagara is paying off already.

Police were called out to a stabbing this morning at a residence in the area of Niagara and North Streets in St. Catharines.

A 28 year old woman suffered non-life threatening stab wounds following a fight.

Here's where the cameras were able to help officers - Members of Niagara's 'Real Time Operations Centre' were able to access closed circuit cameras in the area.

They were able to see two suspects attempt to escape out a second floor window, and climb up to the roof where they hid.

The team watching the cameras were able to provide officers on the scene with that information.

Officers located and arrested the one of the suspects, and after further investigation the second person who had been hiding on the roof was not arrested.

31 year old Tianna Lloyd of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

A bail hearing will be held today.