'Closed until further notice'
There’s uncertainty about when things will start getting back to normal as more groups in Niagara extend temporary closures.
St. Catharines city facilities are now ‘closed to the public until further notice.’
Originally the city had been hoping to reopen sites such as City Hall, the skate park, and libraries on April 5th.
This comes as Niagara Parks is also announcing all public facilities and outdoor recreational sites are closed until further notice as well.
Niagara Parks had been eyeing a March 31st reopening date.
The closure includes public washrooms, playgrounds, and off-leash dog parks.
Yesterday the Ontario government extended school closures.
During his daily address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is frequently asked when Canadians will be able to stop practicing physical distancing and return to their normal lives.
Trudeau has not been able to provide a timeline, saying the government will continue to follow the advice of health professionals as the situation evolves.
