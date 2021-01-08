iHeartRadio
Closing day for the Welland Canal

CKTB News- Welland Canal

Today's the day the Welland Canal closes.  

Vessels are expected to be clear of the canal by noon today.

Normally, the canal closes by December 31st, but in 2019 the Seaway Authority started a pilot program to keep the canal open a little longer pushing the season in 2021 by an extra week. 


 

