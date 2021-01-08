Closing day for the Welland Canal
Today's the day the Welland Canal closes.
Vessels are expected to be clear of the canal by noon today.
Normally, the canal closes by December 31st, but in 2019 the Seaway Authority started a pilot program to keep the canal open a little longer pushing the season in 2021 by an extra week.
-
Latest Job Numbers/Pandemic/December 2020 DataShelby Knox Speaks with Adam Durrant - Niagara Workforce Planning Board Operations and Research Manager regarding latest job numbers
-
Responsibilities of Social Media Companies During a Coup/Civii UnrestShelby Knox Speaks with Marc Saltzman, Technology Evangelist, Journalist, Author, TV and Radio Host regarding social media companies and their responsibilities during civil unrest
-
Responsibilities of Social Media Companies During a Coup/Civil UnrestShelby Knox Speaks with Marc Saltzman, Technology Evangelist, Journalist, Author, TV and Radio Host regarding social media companies and their responsibilities during civil unrest