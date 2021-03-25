Closing submissions continue in trial of Hamilton paramedics charged in death of Brock student
Defence lawyers are continuing their closing submissions in the trial of two former Hamilton paramedics charged in the death of a teenager.
Christopher Marchant and Steven Snively have pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi.
Al-Hasnawi was shot the night of Dec. 2, 2017, and died in hospital about an hour later.
Lawyers representing Marchant and Snively say the paramedics believed the teen had been shot by a BB or pellet gun and was only superficially wounded.
Prosecutors allege the pair repeatedly failed to follow their training and the standards of care in dealing with Al-Hasnawi.
The Crown is expected to begin its closing submissions this afternoon.
