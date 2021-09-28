Closure of multi-use trail between Port Colborne and Welland extended
The weather has forced some work on the multi-use trail between Port Colborne and Welland to take longer than expected.
The trail, also known as the Dain City Trail, will continue to be closed until October 9th as crews replace sections of deteriorated asphalt.
The closure is in place 24 hours a day, including weekends, and signs have been posted.
Cyclists are being redirected to Elm Street.
The trail was originally only supposed to be closed until September 24th.
