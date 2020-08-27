Closure of NOTL administration buildings extended

COVID-19 prompting changes to the way two Niagara towns do business.

The town of Niagara on the Lake announcing it will keep administration buildings closed until October 1st as a preventative measure.

In a release, town officials say " with students getting back into classrooms and increasing their interactions with others, this decision is intended to help minimize contact and lessen the possible ripple effect of a potential outbreak."

Meantime, over in Wainfleet, the town announcing more online services.

Residents and home builders can now apply for permits, pay for permits, submit drawings and book inspections online, all from the comfort of their own home or office.