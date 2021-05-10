Closures on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway beginning Friday

In order to complete maintenance on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC), the City of Hamilton will be closing the LINC in the eastbound and westbound direction for three days beginning on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Rd to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway offramp leaving the eastbound LINC, and the westbound closure from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Rd. While working in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 onramps and the Rousseaux St offramp will be reduced to one lane with access available from the Golf Links Rd onramps.

The maintenance work will include:

Spot resurfacing and repairs to the asphalt

Bridge and signage repairs

Pavement markings

Ditching

Clearing of catch basins

Dates for the work are weather permitting, however at this time are planned for:

Eastbound: May 14 at 1 am until May 17 at 5 am

Westbound: May 14 at 10 am until May 17 at 5 am

Given the nature of the work, these dates may change depending on weather. Updates will be posted at www.hamilton.ca/lincmaintenance and on Twitter @CityofHamilton.

Traffic is expected to increase during these maintenance weekends, and motorists should allow extra time and follow signs for detour.

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as we complete these important infrastructure repairs.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON